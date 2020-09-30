You are here: Home - News -

Bridging

Precise increases bridging LTV and loan sizes

by:
  • 30/09/2020
  • 0
Precise increases bridging LTV and loan sizes
Precise Mortgages has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) and loan size for its regulated and non-regulated bridging cases.

 

The lender has increased LTVs to 65 per cent and maximum loan sizes to £1m.

The range includes standard and light refurbishment products on an expanded variety of property types with rates starting from 0.49 per cent per month.

OneSavings Bank group sales director Adrian Moloney (pictured) said: “In the current climate it’s essential that brokers can continue to help as many of their customers as possible.”

Crystal Specialist Finance managing director Jo Breeden added: “It’s great that Precise Mortgages has increased LTVs to 65 per cent.”

“This is a nod to the further confidence investors, brokers and lenders have in bridging as a viable solution for both the regulated and non-regulated market.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
House prices climb five per cent as movers maintain momentum

House prices grew by five per cent in the year to September, the highest annual growth rate for four years,...

Close