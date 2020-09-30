Precise increases bridging LTV and loan sizes

Precise Mortgages has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) and loan size for its regulated and non-regulated bridging cases.

The lender has increased LTVs to 65 per cent and maximum loan sizes to £1m.

The range includes standard and light refurbishment products on an expanded variety of property types with rates starting from 0.49 per cent per month.

OneSavings Bank group sales director Adrian Moloney (pictured) said: “In the current climate it’s essential that brokers can continue to help as many of their customers as possible.”

Crystal Specialist Finance managing director Jo Breeden added: “It’s great that Precise Mortgages has increased LTVs to 65 per cent.”

“This is a nod to the further confidence investors, brokers and lenders have in bridging as a viable solution for both the regulated and non-regulated market.”