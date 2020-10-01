British Mortgage Awards 2020 goes online

The Virtual British Mortgage Awards brought to you by Mortgage Solutions will be live streamed on Tuesday 15 December.

This will include interactive features, cocktails for the first 200 who book a ticket, live social media interaction and much more.

Awards will be presented in 28 categories reflecting the best individuals from across the mortgage industry.

The full shortlist is available on the Mortgage Solutions website.

Unveiling the move online, Mortgage Solutions events director Danielle Moore said: “There has perhaps never been a better time to recognise the fantastic creativity and sheer hard work the very best of you have put in, to keep your businesses and our industry alive and thriving.”

AE3Media managing director Iain Cartlidge added: “We are hugely proud that the UK mortgage industry and all of you working within it, no strangers to external obstacles and seismic upheaval, have adapted brilliantly to the new norms.

“2020 has been a hugely challenging year for all of us, and the winners of this year’s British Mortgage Awards arguably deserve the plaudits more than ever.”