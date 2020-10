The lender is also shaving up to 0.29 per cent off its residential core range.

At 85 per cent LTV, the lender has added a two-year fix at 3.49 per cent with a £995 fee, available for both purchase and remortgage.

The deal complements the five-year fixed option which remains at 3.94 per cent with a £995 fee.

At the same time, rate increases taking place across the shared ownership, interest-only and help to buy ranges.

Changes take effect from 2 October.