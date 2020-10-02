You are here: Home - News -

Halifax and Scottish Widows Bank increase rates

  02/10/2020
Halifax has overhauled its product transfer and further advance mortgages including increasing rates.

 

The lender has made rate increases across its two-, three- and five-year product transfer and further advance products – it did not provide details on the level of rate increases.

As part of the rejig, Halifax has also introduced new LTV ranges.

The 75-85 per cent LTV range has been split into 75-80 per cent and 80-85 per cent levels, while the no fee products at 85-95 per cent LTV have been separated into 85-90 per cent and 90-95 per cent.

Scottish Widows Bank has also increased rates on its new business mortgages.

From today selected rate increases have been applied on its two- and five-year 70 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV value products for homemovers and first-time buyers.

No further details were given about the scale of the increases.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

