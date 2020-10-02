Halifax and Scottish Widows Bank increase rates

Halifax has overhauled its product transfer and further advance mortgages including increasing rates.

The lender has made rate increases across its two-, three- and five-year product transfer and further advance products – it did not provide details on the level of rate increases.

As part of the rejig, Halifax has also introduced new LTV ranges.

The 75-85 per cent LTV range has been split into 75-80 per cent and 80-85 per cent levels, while the no fee products at 85-95 per cent LTV have been separated into 85-90 per cent and 90-95 per cent.

Scottish Widows Bank has also increased rates on its new business mortgages.

From today selected rate increases have been applied on its two- and five-year 70 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV value products for homemovers and first-time buyers.

No further details were given about the scale of the increases.