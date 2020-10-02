You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 02/10/20

by:
  • 02/10/2020
  • 0
Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 02/10/20
Lender product changes were the theme of the week, as banks and building societies adapt to the fast-moving mortgage environment.

 

Santander’s cut to landlord income sources, TSB’s one day return to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending and Barclays’ withdrawal of 75 per cent LTV deals made up the top three stories this week.

A warning from the deputy Bank of England governor over negative interest rates and tips on how to spot mortgage fraud were also among the most read articles.

 

Santander cuts landlord income sources for BTL affordability

 

TSB returns to 90 per cent LTV mortgages for one day only

 

Barclays pulls 75 per cent LTV deals

 

Accord and Halifax increase high LTV rates

 

Virgin Money launches high LTV deals and cuts rates

 

Bank of England deputy governor warns over negative interest rates

 

NatWest relaxes affordability rules for mortgage prisoners

 

Accord and Nationwide raise rates on low LTV deals and PTs

 

‘Don’t be afraid to ask probing questions’ to prevent mortgage fraud, brokers told

 

HSBC and Santander increase high LTV rates by up to 0.3 per cent

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Think tank calls for more help for mortgage borrowers when payment holidays end

The Centre for Policy Studies says the government needs to ensure that those who lose their jobs don’t lose their...

Close