Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 02/10/20

Santander’s cut to landlord income sources, TSB’s one day return to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending and Barclays’ withdrawal of 75 per cent LTV deals made up the top three stories this week.
A warning from the deputy Bank of England governor over negative interest rates and tips on how to spot mortgage fraud were also among the most read articles.
Santander cuts landlord income sources for BTL affordability
Bank of England deputy governor warns over negative interest rates
‘Don’t be afraid to ask probing questions’ to prevent mortgage fraud, brokers told
HSBC and Santander increase high LTV rates by up to 0.3 per cent