Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 02/10/20

Lender product changes were the theme of the week, as banks and building societies adapt to the fast-moving mortgage environment.

Santander’s cut to landlord income sources, TSB’s one day return to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending and Barclays’ withdrawal of 75 per cent LTV deals made up the top three stories this week.

A warning from the deputy Bank of England governor over negative interest rates and tips on how to spot mortgage fraud were also among the most read articles.