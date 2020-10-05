TSB withdraws high LTV resi deal and all two-year BTL fixes

TSB has withdrawn one of its high loan to value (LTV) purchase products, along with all two-year fixed rate new business deals from its buy-to-let (BTL) range.

On the owner occupier range, the lender has pulled its two-year fix purchase product at up to 85 per cent LTV. The remortgage version has not been affected.

This leaves it with just a pair of five-year fixes for potential buyers at up to 85 per cent LTV.

Meanwhile, it has also withdrawn all new business two-year fixes from its BTL proposition, leaving it with three, five and ten-year products available.

The BTL product transfer range has not been affected.

Mortgage Solutions has contacted TSB for comment.