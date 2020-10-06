You are here: Home - News -

Ipswich BS expands broker reach with senior hires

  • 06/10/2020
Ipswich BS expands broker reach with senior hires
Ipswich Building Society has expanded its senior management team with three hires.

 

Lee Gladwell has been appointed as chief commercial officer as the Ipswich expands its broker distribution through networks and clubs.

Before joining, Gladwell provided consultancy services to the society’s mortgage sales team.

Paul Johnson has taken up the role of finance director. Prior to being head of UK and divisional finance at Vanquis, Johnson was chief finance officer for the UK consumer division at Citi.

At Ipswich Building Society he will be responsible for managing the accounting and financial control functions.

Sian Hill has joined the society as non-executive director following the retirement of Peter Elcock.

Hill spent much of her career as a tax partner at KPMG and is now a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

She also holds a non-executive role at Yealand Administration and is a trustee and chair of the finance, audit and remuneration committees of Place2Be, a leading UK children’s mental health charity.

Richard Norrington (pictured), chief executive of Ipswich Building Society, said: “We are pleased to welcome Paul and Sian to Ipswich Building Society, as well as to congratulate Lee for taking on the position of chief commercial operator.

“Strengthening our senior management team and board is more important than ever during the current economic climate, and I’m confident our new appointments bring a diverse range of skills and experience to ensure the efficient running of the society, while maintaining the interests of our customers and members.”

 

