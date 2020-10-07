You are here: Home - News -

News

Industry warns of short-term boom as house prices rise 7.3 per cent – Halifax

by:
  • 07/10/2020
  • 0
Industry warns of short-term boom as house prices rise 7.3 per cent – Halifax
The average house price in the UK has risen 7.3 per cent year-on-year to £249,870, according to the Halifax house price index for September.

 

On a monthly basis, this was a 1.6 per cent increase on August’s average property price.  

This annual growth is the strongest the market has seen since June 2016, but property professionals said the boost could be artificially inflated by government incentives and warned it may not last. 

Guy Harrington, CEO of residential lender Glenhawk, said: “The question now is how much longer can the housing market defy the Covid-19 gloom?  

“Growing consensus suggests we are in for a nasty shock, unless the doom-mongers have got it very wrong and the economy can ride out an unemployment-led economic slump. As history has shown us, when it comes to the UK housing market, all bets are off.” 

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine and Country, said the property market was “basking in its own economic microclimate” as people sought larger, more expensive homes. 

He added: “There will be a flip side though. When this extra demand for larger homes starts to return to normal, the annual rate of growth overall could sit down as quickly as it stood up.  

 

Compared to a weaker base 

With pent up demand and the stamp duty holiday adding to high business volumes, the market is notably more active than it was this time last year, where prices suffered consecutive declines as doubts toward the general election and Brexit negotiations grew. 

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: Context is important with the annual comparison, however, as September 2019 saw political uncertainty weigh on the market. 

 

Homemovers and FTBs driving activity 

Appetite appears to be most prominent among homemovers and first-time buyers as Galley said Halifax received more mortgage applications from these groups than any time since 2008. 

However, he also suggested this demand would only boost prices for so long before they start to decline.  

He added: The release of pent up demand and indeed the stamp duty holiday can only be temporary fillips and their impact will inevitably start to wane. 

“Therefore while it may come later than initially anticipated, we continue to believe that significant downward pressure on house prices should be expected at some point in the months ahead as the realities of an economic recession are felt ever more keenly.  

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide branch
Nationwide raises high LTV rates by up to 35 basis points

Nationwide Building Society has increased interest rates on dozens of high loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

Close