Barclays adjusts rates and pulls two-year tracker

Barclays has increased rates on a raft of purchase and remortgage products while others have seen cuts.

The bank has also withdrawn its two-year tracker mortgage at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), which had a rate of 1.24 per cent and £1,999 fee.

Rate increases have been made across two- and five-year fixed deals, across its Springboard, Help to Buy and offset tracker products at 60-85 per cent LTV tiers.

These include a two-year fixed purchase mortgage with a £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone up to 1.34 per cent from 1.28 per cent.

There is also the two-year tracker purchase and remortgage deal at 80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, which has increased by 0.54 per cent to 2.29 per cent.

Rate reductions include a two-year fixed Help to Buy offering at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, which has been cut from 1.84 per cent to 1.79 per cent.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We regularly review our products and have announced to mortgage brokers that some products will change price.”