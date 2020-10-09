You are here: Home - News -

Barclays adjusts rates and pulls two-year tracker

by:
  • 09/10/2020
Barclays has increased rates on a raft of purchase and remortgage products while others have seen cuts.

 

The bank has also withdrawn its two-year tracker mortgage at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), which had a rate of 1.24 per cent and £1,999 fee. 

Rate increases have been made across two- and five-year fixed deals, across its Springboard, Help to Buy and offset tracker products at 60-85 per cent LTV tiers. 

These include a two-year fixed purchase mortgage with a £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone up to 1.34 per cent from 1.28 per cent. 

There is also the two-year tracker purchase and remortgage deal at 80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, which has increased by 0.54 per cent to 2.29 per cent. 

Rate reductions include a two-year fixed Help to Buy offering at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, which has been cut from 1.84 per cent to 1.79 per cent. 

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We regularly review our products and have announced to mortgage brokers that some products will change price.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

