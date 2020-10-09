Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 09/10/20

The biggest story of the week has unsurprisingly been Boris Johnson's plan to release a new 95 per cent mortgage scheme, which he claims could be a lifeline to many first-time buyers.

Lender product updates have again made the most-read list, as it is revealed high loan to value rates have hit a five-year high.

A criminally obtained property empire also captured attention this week, as well as regulator concern over how lenders will treat customers coming to the end of mortgage payment holidays.