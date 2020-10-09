You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 09/10/20

by:
  • 09/10/2020
  • 0
Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 09/10/20
The biggest story of the week has unsurprisingly been Boris Johnson's plan to release a new 95 per cent mortgage scheme, which he claims could be a lifeline to many first-time buyers.

 

Lender product updates have again made the most-read list, as it is revealed high loan to value rates have hit a five-year high.

A criminally obtained property empire also captured attention this week, as well as regulator concern over how lenders will treat customers coming to the end of mortgage payment holidays.

 

Boris Johnson plans 95 per cent mortgage scheme

 

Nationwide raises high LTV rates by up to 35 basis points

 

NatWest increases rates by up to 25 basis points

 

‘Criminally obtained’ £10m property empire seized from businessman linked to organised crime

 

High LTV rates hit five-year high adding thousands to mortgage bills

 

FCA warns lenders over support for mortgage customers in financial difficulty

 

TSB first bank live through Iress’ lender connect system

 

Landlords rebuke PM over rented housing claims

 

‘We want to return to 90 per cent LTV in a way that protects brokers’ – Kensington

 

‘It is a disservice to deny clients a mortgage based on lender distrust’ – Marketwatch

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Barclays adjusts rates and pulls two-year tracker

Barclays has increased rates on a raft of purchase and remortgage products while others have seen cuts.

Close