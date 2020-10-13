You are here: Home - News -

Coventry BS dips back into 90 per cent LTV for two days

  13/10/2020
Coventry for Intermediaries is again offering 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages from Wednesday 14 October.

 

However, the lender will close for applications at 8pm the following day Thursday 15 October.

Only five-year fixes will be available with rates revealed on Wednesday morning.

The deals will be available to the wider market and not just restricted to first-time buyers.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society (pictured), said: “The demand for higher LTV products has meant short-term launches are more commonplace this year.

“But although we have to limit these products to protect our service levels, we hope that a little extra notice will give brokers more time to speak to clients who may find our products a good fit.

“We want to support the market while protecting our high level of service. Last week’s extensive expansion of our product range has been well received but we’re pleased to be able to increase options further still with this short-term 90 per cent LTV launch.”

Alongside Coventry, Accord and TSB have been offering high LTV mortgages for short stints to control volumes.

 

