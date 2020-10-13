Darlington Intermediaries launches online affordability calculator

Darlington Intermediaries and Legal & General have partnered to launch an affordability calculator that will be available on the lender’s website.

Borrower affordability is reviewed but Legal & General technology cross-references this information against a selection of Darlington’s lending criteria, including maximum loan amount and minimum property valuation.

Advisers are provided with a quick decision which meets key criteria to save time.

The new tool will also benefit Darlington by providing insight and intelligence into where demand currently lies in the mortgage market and the types of borrowers that advisers are seeking solutions for.

The data then identifies areas of opportunity to help feed product development plans.

Kevin Roberts, director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “Creating a more seamless mortgage journey has clearly never been more important for our sector than it is today.

“The mortgage market is experiencing unprecedented demand from borrowers and with ever-changing product criteria, advisers want quick decisions to find out if a lender is able to help their client.

“We think technology is absolutely critical to creating this streamlined mortgage process and this enhanced affordability calculator we’ve developed will help to drive operational efficiencies for Darlington Intermediaries, while providing valuable market insight for the lender’s future plans.

“At the same time, our technology will help the lender to provide those quick decisions advisers want, so they can spend more time concentrating on what matters most to them – building strong client relationships and delivering valuable advice to their customers.”