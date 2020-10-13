Virgin Money raises high LTV residential mortgage rates

Virgin Money has increased rates on its residential and shared ownership mortgages up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), with many high LTV deals affected.

The biggest increase on residential mortgage rates has been applied to the five-year fixed rate fee-saver deal available up to 75 per cent LTV. The deal has increased by 0.35 per cent to 2.43 per cent.

The 85 per cent LTV five-year fix has received a 0.25 per cent price hike to 3.44 per cent, along with the 65 per cent alternative which is now priced at 2.18 per cent.

The remaining rate rises are between 0.9 per cent and 0.20 per cent.

On the shared ownership range, rates have been increased by up to 0.30 per cent.

Both two-year fixed rates at 90 per cent LTV have been hiked by 0.30 per cent, pushing the fee-carrying deal up to 3.64 per cent and the fee-free option to 3.94 per cent.

After a 0.16 per cent increase, the five-year fix at 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee is now 4.24 per cent.