TSB withdraws all two-year fixes above 60 per cent LTV and culls BTL range

by:
  • 16/10/2020
TSB withdraws all two-year fixes above 60 per cent LTV and culls BTL range
TSB has temporarily withdrawn all two-year fixed rate mortgages above 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) from its residential range in an effort to manage service levels.

 

The lender has also removed all three-year and ten-year buy-to-let (BTL) options, reducing its offering to just five-year fixes at a maximum of 75 per cent LTV.

For residential new business, the move leaves it with one two-year fix for purchases and a pair of two-year fixes for remortgages – all limited to 60 per cent LTV.

Five and ten-year fixed options remain available at up to 85 per cent LTV.

In buy-to-let there are four remaining five-year fixed options for purchases and remortgaging – a pair of deals at 60 per cent LTV and pair at 75 per cent LTV.

The product transfer and shared ownership ranges have not been affected.

In a message to brokers, the lender said it was withdrawing the following residential deals:

  • Two-year fixed 60-80 per cent LTV house purchase products
  • Two-year fixed 60-85 per cent LTV remortgage products
  • Ten-year fixed with ten-year early repayment charges at 0-75 per cent LTV purchase and remortgage products.

And in buy-to-let:

  • Three and 10-year fixed 0-75 per cent LTV house purchase and remortgage products.

 

A TSB spokesperson said: “This is a temporary change so we can manage our service levels and continue to provide competitive mortgage products.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

