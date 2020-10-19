You are here: Home - News -

Accord to discuss broker support and lender service at TMPE 2020

  • 19/10/2020
Accord Mortgages director of intermediary distribution Jeremy Duncombe is to discuss how brokers and lenders can work together to improve service levels and client outcomes at The Mortgage & Protection Online 2020 event.

 

Duncombe will be presenting a session entitled Helping brokers to help themselves, at the free to attend event on Wednesday 11 November.

In it he will discuss how brokers and lenders achieve the same goal – the widest possible range of products with the best service.

This will include how lenders can help advisers to submit accurate applications first time, manage case tracking, and subsequently boost product ranges and client service.

 

The Mortgage & Protection Online 2020 event includes three distinct areas:

The auditorium: delivering a thought-provoking conference programme with live Q&A with the speakers.

The exhibition area: enabling delegates to interact with lender BDMs on their virtual stands, as well as downloading or watching tailored content.

The networking area: delegates can engage with their peers, the sponsors and several interactive polls.

For more information and to register visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event

 

