Rewind Wednesday – Mortgage Administrator Ivent: Part II

Mortgage Solutions is continuing to release the video presentations from September’s Mortgage Administrator Ivent every Wednesday to watch at your leisure.

The next two presentations focus on product criteria evolution during the pandemic, and how the protection space has developed. They are:

Understanding the evolving product criteria mix

Jason Hegarty, founder of Criteria Hub

In this session, Jason Hegarty outlines the vast scale of changes to lender criteria since the Covid-19 pandemic began and how to keep up to date with those changes.

He also discusses how these changes impact on client conversations and the advice process for adviser colleagues?

Sector focus: protection and GI

Andy Walton, protection proposition director, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Here, Andy Walton asks why is it particularly important now that every customer receives protection advice and why are some customers choosing not to take it?

He also delves into the role of administrators in making sure that customers have adequate cover and the importance of client communication and reminders and liaison with adviser colleagues.

The Mortgage Administrator Ivent 2020 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage administrators via the following registration link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-ivent