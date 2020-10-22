HSBC cuts 85 per cent LTV rates

HSBC has cut interest rates on 60 per cent and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages while also increasing rates on 80 per cent LTV deals.

At 85 per cent LTV, the lender has cut five of its products by 0.1 per cent.

This includes the fee-free two-year fix which is now at 3.14 per cent while the five-year version is at 3.34 and the five-year with a £999 fee is at 3.09 per cent.

In the 60 per cent LTV range the biggest cut is 0.25 per cent off the two-year fix with £999 fee to 1.34 per cent.

The two-year fix with no fee, two-year tracker, and five-year fixes with £999 fee and no fee have all been reduced by 0.20 per cent, with the two-year fix at 1.79 per cent and five-year versions at 1.44 per cent and 1.99 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, it has also increased all rates in its 80 per cent LTV range by 0.2 per cent.

The standard two-year fix with £999 fee is now at 2.09 per cent and the fee-free five-year deal is at 2.74 per cent.

An HSBC spokesman said: “We make decisions on rates based on a number of factors and keep the proposition under constant review.”