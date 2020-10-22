You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC cuts 85 per cent LTV rates

by:
  • 22/10/2020
  • 0
HSBC cuts 85 per cent LTV rates
HSBC has cut interest rates on 60 per cent and 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages while also increasing rates on 80 per cent LTV deals.

 

At 85 per cent LTV, the lender has cut five of its products by 0.1 per cent.

This includes the fee-free two-year fix which is now at 3.14 per cent while the five-year version is at 3.34 and the five-year with a £999 fee is at 3.09 per cent.

In the 60 per cent LTV range the biggest cut is 0.25 per cent off the two-year fix with £999 fee to 1.34 per cent.

The two-year fix with no fee, two-year tracker, and five-year fixes with £999 fee and no fee have all been reduced by 0.20 per cent, with the two-year fix at 1.79 per cent and five-year versions at 1.44 per cent and 1.99 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, it has also increased all rates in its 80 per cent LTV range by 0.2 per cent.

The standard two-year fix with £999 fee is now at 2.09 per cent and the fee-free five-year deal is at 2.74 per cent.

An HSBC spokesman said: “We make decisions on rates based on a number of factors and keep the proposition under constant review.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Countrywide secures £90m takeover as mortgage completions down 15 per cent

Countrywide is supporting a £108m bid by Alchemy that would see the private equity investor become the majority shareholder of...

Close