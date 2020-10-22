You are here: Home - News -

News

Self-employed grant to double as Job Support Scheme revamped

by:
  • 22/10/2020
  • 0
Self-employed workers affected by coronavirus could receive up to £3,750 in the next tranche of grants, double the amount previously announced by the government.

 

As part of the government’s ‘Plan for Jobs’, the chancellor announced an “increase in the generosity and reach of its winter support scheme” to support livelihoods in the “difficult months to come”.

For the self-employed, eligible applicants will receive a maximum of £3,750 in the next round of support offered by the government.

Under the initial extension to the Self-employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), chancellor Rishi Sunak said the lump sum will cover three months’ worth of profits from November to January up to a total of £1,875.

But today’s announcement essentially doubles the amount of profits which will be covered under the scheme, from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

Sunak said this is a potential further £3.1bn of support to the self-employed through November to January alone, with a further grant to follow covering February to April.

The subsequent grants will only be available to those who have previously made use of the scheme. Therefore this also means that the three million or so excluded workers will still not receive financial support from the government.

Statistics published today by HMRC revealed that by 30 September, 2.3 million or two-thirds of the potentially eligible population had claimed a second SEISS grant with the value of these claims totalling £5.7bn. The average value per claim was £2,500.

 

Job Support Scheme

The Job Support Scheme comes into effect on 1 November as the furlough scheme is wound down and means that for every hour not worked in areas under restrictions due to coronavirus, an employee would be paid up to two-thirds of their usual salary. Previously it was confirmed that employers would pay a third of their employees’ wages for hours not worked.

But today, Sunak announced that the employer contribution will be reduced to five per cent of unworked hours, and reduces the minimum hours requirement to 20 per cent.

This means for those working one day a week, they will be eligible. If someone was being paid £587 for their unworked hours, the government will contribute £543 and an employer just £44.

He added that the government will provide up to 61.67 per cent of wages for hours not worked, up to £1,541.75 per month – more than doubling the maximum payment of £697.92 under previous rules.

The cap is set above median earnings for employees in August at a reference salary of £3,125 per month.

Figures released today from HMRC revealed the number of people furloughed has fallen from 5.1 million on 31 July to 3.3 million on 31 August.

 

Business grants

The chancellor has also announced additional funding of up to £2,100 per month primarily for businesses in the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors impacted by the restrictions in Tier 3 areas.

These grants will be available retrospectively for areas that have already been subject to restrictions.

The government said the grants could benefit around 150,000 businesses in England, including hotels, restaurants, B&Bs and many more which aren’t legally required to close but have been adversely affected by local restrictions nonetheless.

Sunak said: “I’ve always said that we must be ready to adapt our financial support as the situation evolves, and that is what we are doing today. These changes mean that our support will reach many more people and protect many more jobs.

“I know that the introduction of further restrictions has left many people worried for themselves, their families and communities. I hope the government’s stepped-up support can be part of the country pulling together in the coming months.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma is an award-winning journalist with six years' personal finance experience. She is a senior reporter at YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Barclays Bank branch
Barclays adds 85 per cent LTV mortgages to green range

Barclays has launched two new 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rates within its green home mortgage range.

Close