Platform ups rates and Newcastle BS adds 80 per cent LTVs – round-up

Platform has increased mortgage rates on its five-year fixed products between 60 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.13 per cent.

The deal at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee now has a rate of 1.66 per cent while the option with a £1,499 fee is at 1.58 per cent.

Both 70 per cent LTV products have rates of 1.78 per cent while the 80 per cent LTV product has a rate of 2.24 per cent.

All mortgages are available for house purchase and remortgages and rates are effective from 23 October.

Newcastle Intermediaries launches two 80 per cent LTV products

Newcastle Intermediaries has added two 80 per cent LTV mortgages to its offering.

The two and five-year fixed rate products are available borrowers who are purchasing a home or remortgaging.

The two-year fixed has a rate of 1.89 per cent up to 80 per cent LTV. An early repayment charge (ERC) of two per cent applies for the first year, before lowering to one per cent in the second.

The five-year fixed has a rate of 2.29 per cent and is also available at a maximum LTV of 80 per cent. An ERC of five per cent applies in the first year, and this decreases by one basis point each year until it reaches one per cent in the final year.

Both mortgages have product fees of £999 to pay and allow 10 per cent overpayments per year.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be introducing a further two competitive 80 per cent mortgages to our current offering to increase product options for brokers and their clients.”