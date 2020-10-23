You are here: Home - News -

TSB launches first-time buyer range with lower stress rate

  23/10/2020
TSB launches first-time buyer range with lower stress rate
TSB has launched a range of mortgages for first-time buyers with deals available up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The range has a follow-on rate of 2.49 per cent above the Bank of England Base Rate, lower than the lender’s current homemover variable rate of 3.59 per cent.

As a result of the lower follow-on tracker rate, first-time buyer applications will be stressed at a lower rate of 5.6 per cent instead of 6.6 per cent.

“This will help more first-time buyers to be able to buy the home they want, while ensuring doing so remains affordable for them over the full life of their mortgage,” TSB said.

The range includes just one two-year fix at up to 60 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.39 per cent and £999 fee.

However, a full range of five-year and ten-year fixes are available up to 85 per cent LTV.

However, a full range of five-year and ten-year fixes are available up to 85 per cent LTV.

This includes five-year fee-free products with stepped down rates which progressively reduce during the course of the fixed-term.

A standard five-year fix with £995 fee has a rate of 2.99 per cent.

The step down fee-free version starts in years one at 3.29 per cent, before dropping to 3.19 per cent, 3.09 per cent and then 2.94 for years four and five.

TSB has also updated its house purchase range alongside the move.

The sole two-year fix available at up to 60 per cent LTV is at 1.39 per cent with £995 fee, while five-year and ten-year fixes are available up to 85 per cent LTV.

TSB head of mortgages Nick Smith said: “We know that buying your first home can be difficult and we want to do more to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

“That’s why we’re introducing this new suite of mortgage products giving customers money confidence to search for their first home.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

