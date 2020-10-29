You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Small portfolio landlords upbeat as pandemic impact eases – BM Solutions

  • 29/10/2020
Landlords with smaller property portfolios are increasingly optimistic at how their businesses will recover from the coronavirus.

 

Research from BVA BDRC and BM Solutions shows the number of landlords with four or fewer properties who believe they will be negatively hit by the pandemic has fallen over the third quarter of the year.

Although 42 per cent are still expecting some impact, this figure is down fourteen percentage points from the start of the pandemic.

Smaller landlords also remain less likely to think they will be detrimentally affected compared to those with bigger portfolios, with 67 per cent of their larger counterparts being apprehensive.

This sentiment is born out by the evidence, where only 21 per cent of small portfolio landlords have reported a loss in rental income so far due to the pandemic compared to 46 per cent of larger landlords.

Overall, just under one in four small landlords have experienced Covid-19 related issues across their portfolio, with this being mainly reduced rental income.

 

Buyers or sellers

BVA BDRC conducted interviews with 250 landlords for the research – 88 per cent of whom had between one and four properties.

It appears the more stable situation is being reflected in future plans with and even split of sales and purchases predicted – 15 per cent said they were intending to buy while 14 per cent would be sellers.

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions (pictured), noted the buy-to-let market remained resilient and the latest findings showed despite the pandemic, positive sentiment towards the private rental sector remained high.

“The number of small landlords who anticipate their lettings business to be negatively impacted by the pandemic continues to fall, showing maintained stability of the buy-to-let market,” he said.

“Buying and selling intentions also look generally flat at the smaller end of the market which is good news for private rental sector stock at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

“The fact that this market still remains buoyant and hasn’t yielded to the predicted pressures of global events gives hope during this uncertain time and offers some reassurance for the market as broader uncertainty continues.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

