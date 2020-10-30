Accord extends limited 90 per cent LTV deals to home movers

Accord Mortgages will launch another tranche of limited 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages, this time for three days and extended to both first-time buyers and home movers.

The two broker exclusive products will be available from 9am Monday 2 November and withdrawn at 8pm Wednesday 4 November.

The deals include a five-year fixed with a rate of 3.79 per cent for loans up to £500,000, and for loans between £500,000 and £600,000 a five-year fixed with a rate of 3.89 per cent.

Both products have fees of £995 and free valuations.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), Accord Mortgages director of intermediary distribution, said there was a positive response to its previous limited edition releases but it acknowledged the need to support more borrowers for a longer period of time.

“During the last month, we’ve been able to improve our capacity by increasing the options to self-serve and adding resource to our underwriting team.

“As a result, we are now in a position to return to the market and offer this wider proposition for an extended period,” he said.

Duncombe added’: “There have been limited high LTV options for movers during the last few months so we’re anticipating a high demand for these products. By extending the availability to three days, we can offer valuable support to the market whilst maintaining service levels.

“After this pulse, we’ll assess the impact of the products and the competitive conditions before returning again when we can.”