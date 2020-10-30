You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 30/10/2020

  • 30/10/2020
The biggest story this week was a Mortgage Solutions video in which first-time buyers priorities were examined in the coming year.

 

Stamp duty remains a hot topic – even though the housing minister has said there are no plans to extend the holiday ending in March.

Help to buy, the self-employed and products changes have also been among the most read stories this week.

 

First-time buyer priorities to change in 2022 – Laker

No plan to extend stamp duty holiday – housing minister

Mortgage borrowers face ‘double blow’ of higher rates as choice halves – Defaqto

Homes England apologises for Help to Buy delays after stepping in to clear backlog

Skipton BS slashes high LTV rates as NatWest makes increases and pulls deals – round-up

Nationwide caps self-employed mortgages at 85 per cent LTV

Self-employed treated as ‘second-class’ by some lenders, brokers say

Barclays cuts rates on high LTV deals

Lack of comparables and lender caution leading to down valuations – analysis

FCA investigating lifetime mortgage fees over fears Covid-19 may increase unsuitable advice

