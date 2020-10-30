TSB increases high LTV rates by up to 80 basis points

The lender has increased rates on products by up to 80 basis points.

For the recently introduced first-time buyer and homemover ranges, the five-year fixed with three-years early repayment charges (ERC) at up to 80 per cent LTV has increased by 70 basis points to 3.44 per cent.

All the five-year fixed deals with five-year ERCs have been increased by up to 0.80 per cent – the highest 85 per cent LTV version is now at 3.24 per cent.

And the ten-year fixed with five-years ERCs at up to 85 per cent LTV has risen by 0.40 per cent to 3.64 per cent.

Remortgage rises

The remortgage range has seen similar levels of rate increases.

Rates on the five-year fixes with three-year ERCs from 60 per cent to 85 per cent LTV rates have been increased by up to 65 basis points.

All the five-year fixes with five-years ERCs have risen by up to 60 basis points.

And the ten-year fix at up to 85 per cent LTV has increased by 70 basis points to 3.54 per cent.

A TSB spokeswoman said: “These changes are part of our regular review of our products to ensure we’re able to manage our service levels and support the demand from our customers.”