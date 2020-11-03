Pepper launches 85 per cent LTV mortgages

Pepper Money has increased its loan to value (LTV) up to 85 per cent on residential mortgages, as Kensington has withdrawn products that come with a fee at this level.

The lender has launched a range of new 30-month fixed rate products at 85 per cent LTV, with rates from 4.59 per cent and five-year fixed rate mortgages, with rates starting at 4.54 per cent.

The 85 per cent LTV will also be available on its Pepper 48, Pepper 36 and Pepper Light ranges.

At the same time, the lender has introduced free valuation and £0 completion fees on its five-year fixed rates Pepper 48, 36 and Light ranges.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money (pictured), said: “At Pepper Money, we continually work with brokers and customers to understand what steps we can take to better meet their needs.

“It’s clear there’s huge demand for lending at higher LTVs at the moment and so we’re really happy to be able to launch these products that open up the 85 per cent LTV market for customers who have experienced credit issues.

“We’re also pleased to support these products with up-to-date service levels that are published each day on our website. There has never been a better time for brokers to start working with Pepper Money.”

Kensington pulls 85 per cent deal with completion fee

Kensington has withdrawn products at 85 per cent LTV with a completion fee.

The lender is continuing to offer 85 per cent LTV purchases and remortgages, with free valuations and no completion fees.