Rewind Wednesday – Mortgage Administrator Ivent: Part IV

Mortgage Solutions is concluding its release of the video presentations from September’s Mortgage Administrator Ivent with this last edition.

The final two presentations from the Ivent focus on best practice for communicating with clients in this emotional rollercoaster and a panel debate of all the key mortgage issues. They are:

Effective client contact strategies

Ben Williams, corporate relationship manager, Coventry for Intermediaries

Ben Williams explores how you can best communicate and work with borrowers feeling the strain of the pandemic.

He asks how you can keep clients optimistic, informed and realistic about the options available to them? And what is the best practice when explaining the mortgage process to a borrower in the remote contact world?

Administrator panel discussion

Katie Hoyle, senior case manager, One 77 Mortgages

Shelley Knight, finance and operations assistant, Brightstar Financial

Abbey Proud, Coreco

Chair: Lana Clements, news editor, Mortgage Solutions

Finally, our experienced administrator panel discuss the main talking points and issues they are seeing in the market today.

The Mortgage Administrator Ivent 2020 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage administrators via the following registration link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-ivent