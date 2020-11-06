You are here: Home - News -

News

Rees-Mogg admits low-rise cladding victims excluded from government support

by:
  • 06/11/2020
  • 0
Rees-Mogg admits low-rise cladding victims excluded from government support
Owners of properties in lower height buildings with cladding have not been fully supported by government action, leader of the house of commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted.

 

Speaking in the House of Commons, Rees-Mogg agreed the issue of cladding and its effect on people trying to sell properties has been “problematic”.

And he acknowledged that people in buildings lower than 18m in height had often been excluded from government measures to tackle cladding.

“The government have been spending a great deal of taxpayers’ money to remove unsafe cladding on bigger buildings, but I accept that for buildings of a lower height the problem may not always have been addressed, or they may not be in a programme to be addressed,” he said.

“I think it will be best if I take this up with the relevant secretary of state and get a fuller answer.”

Rees-Mogg was responding to a question from Scottish National Party MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun Alan Brown who raised the case of a landlord constituent affected by the situation.

“The block height is less than 18 metres, so post-Grenfell regulations on cladding inspection and local authority certification do not apply,” Brown said.

“Despite that, surveyors are zero-valuing the properties, lawyers will not handle sales and replacement mortgages are impossible, so properties in that specific height range are currently worthless.

“May I get a government statement on how they will address this issue?”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Pause on bailiff action to protect renters slammed as ‘weak’

The government announced renters will be protected during national restrictions with bailiff action banned. But a campaign group has slammed...

Close