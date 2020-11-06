Rees-Mogg admits low-rise cladding victims excluded from government support

Owners of properties in lower height buildings with cladding have not been fully supported by government action, leader of the house of commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Rees-Mogg agreed the issue of cladding and its effect on people trying to sell properties has been “problematic”.

And he acknowledged that people in buildings lower than 18m in height had often been excluded from government measures to tackle cladding.

“The government have been spending a great deal of taxpayers’ money to remove unsafe cladding on bigger buildings, but I accept that for buildings of a lower height the problem may not always have been addressed, or they may not be in a programme to be addressed,” he said.

“I think it will be best if I take this up with the relevant secretary of state and get a fuller answer.”

Rees-Mogg was responding to a question from Scottish National Party MP for Kilmarnock and Loudoun Alan Brown who raised the case of a landlord constituent affected by the situation.

“The block height is less than 18 metres, so post-Grenfell regulations on cladding inspection and local authority certification do not apply,” Brown said.

“Despite that, surveyors are zero-valuing the properties, lawyers will not handle sales and replacement mortgages are impossible, so properties in that specific height range are currently worthless.

“May I get a government statement on how they will address this issue?”