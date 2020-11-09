Barclays adds high LTV deals and cuts BTL rates

The lender is introducing four 85 per cent LTV residential products – two for purchase and remortgage, one for purchase only and one for remortgage only.

The purchase product is a two-year fix with zero fee at 3.13 per cent.

The purchase and remortgage deals are a three-year fix at 2.94 per cent with a five-year version at 2.95 per cent – both have a £999 fee.

Meanwhile, the remortgage deal is a two-year fix with zero fee at 3.22 per cent with minimum loan of £50,000 and maximum of £2m.

Barclays has also cut rates on its existing 60 per cent LTV two-year fixed residential purchase and remortgage products by up to 18 basis points.

The largest cut is being applied to its fee-free purchase product which is falling from 1.95 per cent to 1.77 per cent.

Barclays is also introducing a pair of products for large loans at up to 60 per cent LTV between £2m and £10m in value.

Both have a £1,999 fee, with the two-year at 1.28 per cent and the five-year version at 1.43 per cent.

Buy to let

Buy-to-let rates are also being cut on 14 products by up to 35 basis points among purchase and remortgage deals.

The largest cut is being made to its five-year fix for large loans between £1m and £2m in value at up to 60 per cent LTV with a £2,495 fee, which is being reduced to 2.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, for standard loans between £35,000 and £1m, the two-year fix at up to 60 per cent LTV with no fee is falling from 2.39 per cent to 2.15 per cent.