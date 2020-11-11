Later Life Lending Event and Equity Release Awards go virtual

In a change to the original published schedule, the Later Life Lending Event will now be a half day conference on Tuesday 26 January 2021, starting at 9am, while the Equity Release Awards will be delivered at 4pm on Thursday 28 January 2021.

The Equity Release Awards will be a fun and interactive experience that will continue to offer all participants access to an exciting ceremony. It is important to identify and reward individuals who have truly made a difference in the equity release sector over the past year, be they providers or distributors.

This year, given the obstacles and constraints imposed on all businesses and individuals, the demands of remote working and the backdrop of extreme uncertainty and anxiety, these awards are perhaps more relevant and well-deserved than ever.

The Later Life Lending Event will be run in a format which allows for maximum engagement, giving delegates, speakers and sponsors the chance to participate in debate and discussion in real time to help shape effective strategies for this sector over the next 12 to 24 months.

We are really disappointed that we won’t be able to meet in person for either event this year, but we recognise the continued importance of bringing together the principle providers and distributors in this market to manage the changing dynamics of the landscape for the benefit of all, and to acknowledge those people who continue to set the standard in the sector.

During the same week in January, we will also be delivering a series of podcasts, video debates and content across the Mortgage Solutions website to support both events. This content will deliver further support and education for adviser firms either specialising in, or developing an interest, in this sector.

Further details

For event/awards organisation details, please contact: katy.bryant@ae3media.co.uk

For event/awards commercial opportunities, please contact: Jamie.hurst@ae3media.co.uk or Oonagh.sheehan@ae3media.co.uk

For event content, please contact: paula.john@ae3media.co.uk

For editorial queries, please contact: victoria.hartley@ae3media.co.uk