You are here: Home - News -

News

Kensington withdraws high LTV resi deals and host of BTL products

by:
  • 12/11/2020
  • 0
Kensington withdraws high LTV resi deals and host of BTL products
Kensington Mortgages has withdrawn two key mortgage ranges temporarily as it seeks to prioritise its service standards for intermediaries and borrowers.

 

The lender has withdrawn all standard residential products at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) – its highest new business LTV.

It is however keeping its Hero range for essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, NHS staff and public sector teachers active at 85 per cent LTV.

It has also withdrawn a two-year fix at 70 per cent LTV at 1.99 per cent from its residential range.

In buy-to-let, Kensington is removing all two-year fixed products.

Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, (pictured) said: “We have seen a strong increase in demand and delivering a high standard of service to our brokers is important to us.

“To continue to do this, we have temporarily withdrawn some of our product range due to the high volume of applications and to manage our service levels.

“We are constantly keeping our products under review and will notify our brokers as soon as possible when we relaunch these.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
mortgage arrears sign
Arrears and possessions low amid continued Covid-19 support – UK Finance

Homeowner mortgage arrears remained at historically low levels in Q3, while buy-to-let arrears rose slightly from a low base, figures...

Close