TSB reintroduces two-year fixes, Virgin cuts high LTV rates – round-up

The TSB reinstatement of two-year fixes comes at all LTV levels up to 85 per cent after removing them in October as part of a mass withdrawal of products.

The lender has only returned with fee paying products which are available on first-time buyer, house purchase and remortgage ranges.

For first-time buyers and movers the deals have a £995 fee and range from 1.39 per cent at 60 per cent LTV up to 2.99 at up to 85 per cent LTV.

For remortgaging there are £995 and £1,495 fee options with rates ranging from 1.19 per cent to 2.64 per cent.

Buy-to-let is still limited to five-year fixes for new business.

Virgin Money

Virgin Money has cut selected rates across its residential and buy-to-let offerings – with high LTV deals seeing some of the biggest reductions.

For new business, selected 85 per cent LTV fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.33 per cent.

At 65 per cent LTV a pair of five-year fixes with zero fee and £995 fee have been reduced by 0.49 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively, while a five-year fix with £1,495 fee has been introduced at 1.42 per cent.

In buy-to-let, selected 60 per cent and 75 per cent LTV fixes have been reduced by up to 0.25 per cent.

The lender has also increased rates on product transfers with 85 per cent LTV deals rising by up to 0.41 per cent among the increases.