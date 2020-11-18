Green Homes Grant scheme extended by a year

Prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme will be extended by a year as part of the government’s ten-point plan for a “green industrial revolution”.

The Green Homes Grant was announced in July as part of a £3bn investment package to support tens of thousands of green jobs as well as upgrade buildings and reduce emissions.

It allows homeowners in England, including landlords, to apply for up to £5,000 to make properties more energy efficient such as by installing insulation, glazing and new boilers.

Low income households can get 100% of the costs of work covered up to £10,000.

The scheme was due to end by 31 March 2021 and while nearly 21,000 applications had been made in the three weeks after launch, many people complained about being unable to find a registered trader or installer.

Many tradespeople reported the scheme was too difficult and time-consuming to sign-up for with limited scope for business. As such, homeowners were worried they would miss the deadline.

But today, Johnson confirmed the scheme would be extended by a year as part of his ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution to create and support 250,000 jobs.

Johnson said: “Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, I haven’t lost sight of our ambitious plans to level up across the country. My ten point plan will create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, while making strides towards net zero by 2050.

“Our green industrial revolution will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East, propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales, so we can look ahead to a more prosperous, greener future.”

One of the green measures also includes bringing forward the ban on sales of new diesel and petrol cars to 2030.