You are here: Home - News -

News

Lenders offering smaller loans but first-time buyer affordability improves – MBT

by:
  • 18/11/2020
  • 0
Lenders offering smaller loans but first-time buyer affordability improves – MBT
Mortgage affordability for first-time buyers improved significantly in October, according to data from Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT).

 

However, across the market the gap between the loans requested and values offered by lenders grew to a new high of around 13 per cent – a figure which has steadily grown since May and is now double that of March.

This difference was the highest it has been all year at £22,450, up from £20,538 in September.

In the market as a whole, for a third consecutive month 16 per cent of all loan requests submitted by brokers were not met by any lenders on grounds of affordability.

Technology provider MBT said only 11 per cent of first-time buyer loan requests submitted by brokers were not met by a lender – a new low and down from the peak of 24 per cent in April.

The difference in loan value offered to first-time buyers also dipped slightly in October to around eight per cent – on par with other months since the pandemic hit, though still above the low of five per cent in February.

 

Loan offered difference rises

MBT CEO Tanya Toumadj (pictured) said: “The Affordability Gap shows brokers how likely it is they will be able to source a lender that can provide the loan amount requested by their client.

“So, it’s good news for first-time buyers that this hit a record low in October, and that it remains low for other customer segments.

“However, where brokers are unable to secure the loan requested by their client, the difference between the loan requested and loan offered is as high as it has been since we started analysing the data.

“This can give brokers a false impression if they only try one or two lenders and find that the loan amounts offered fall well short of their expectations, when really there are many lenders that could be able to meet the loan size requested,” she added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Inflation picks up to 0.7 per cent

Higher clothes and food costs have contributed to a larger than expected increase in the rate of inflation.

Close