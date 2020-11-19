Halifax and Platform relaunch 85 per cent LTV mortgages

The products will be offered to first-time buyers for purchase, new-build and share equity purposes.

The £999 fee paying product for first-time buyers has a rate of 3.11 per cent while the £1,499 option has been set at 2.9 per cent.

The mortgage with a lower fee has a minimum loan of £25,000 and the other starts from £250,000. Both have maximum loans of £1m.

For new-build, the rate is 3.31 per cent with a minimum loan amount of £25,000 and maximum of £1m. The rate for shared equity mortgages is also 3.31 per cent.

Brokers have been advised to submit applications for existing products by 5pm 21 November.

Platform re-introduces high LTV five-year fixes

Platform has relaunched a series of five-year fixed mortgages to its mainstream new business product as of today.

Two products at 85 per cent have been brought back, one with no fee and the other with a £999 charge.

It has also added a mortgage at 60-80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee and a fee-free offering at 70-80 per cent LTV.

Rates range from 1.66 per cent at the 60 per cent LTV tier and 2.99 per cent for those with a 15 per cent deposit.

These products follow Platform’s relaunch of 90 per cent LTV mortgages earlier this week.