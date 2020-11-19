Mortgage Solutions Podcast: Dealing with the self-employed dilemma

In this week’s episode, sponsored by Skipton Intermediaries, contributing editor Sam Partington discusses the issues facing self-employed borrowers looking for mortgage finance, and how brokers and lenders are dealing with the challenges.

Sharing their views are Jon Rawley, business development manager south west for Skipton Intermediaries, David Hollingworth director at L&C Mortgages, and Trevor Quinn Thomas managing director of HQ Mortgage and Finance.

This week’s guests discuss how lenders’ underwriting requirements for self-employed borrowers have dramatically changed since the start of the pandemic and how brokers and lenders can work together to support those who remain in genuinely viable businesses, but have taken blows during the crisis.

You can listen to the podcast from the link below or from the Mortgage Solutions Soundcloud page.

This podcast is for intermediary use only, is not mortgage advice and the views are the contributors’ own.