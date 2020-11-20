Nottingham BS resumes full broker distribution

The mutual is currently running a stripped-down version of its proposition including just four residential products to a maximum of 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) with no two-year fixes available.

On its mainstream buy-to-let offering there are just three deals – a pair of five-year fixes at 75 per cent LTV and a two-year discount at 65 per cent LTV.

The return to full distribution comes just over two weeks after the building society announced a phased return, via 12 networks and large firms, having previously withdrawn all products in late September to work through unprecedented numbers of summer applications.

Head of intermediary sales Nikki Warren-Dean (pictured) said: “We have been true to our word and are fully up and running again with distribution to our entire broker network – as we said a couple of weeks ago that we were looking to do very soon.

“Returning in a structured and measured way was really important to ensure we could maintain the high levels of service we pride ourselves on, and we are delighted to now be in a position to be working with our entire network again.”

The lender added that it was up-to-date with, and working within, its published service-level agreements.