You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage brokers hit with £2m FSCS levy

by:
  • 25/11/2020
  • 0
Mortgage brokers hit with £2m FSCS levy
Mortgage advisers are on the hook for an additional £2m as part of a £92m supplementary levy from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), despite better than expected performance.

 

The levy is being used to fund firm failures and other compensation payments for the life distribution and investment intermediation (LDII) category, which can only fund a further £8m this year.

Those advisers in the general insurance distribution category could be stumping up for a share in £29m attributed to that group.

Mortgage lenders will also have to contribute £1m towards the FSCS levy.

However, the mortgage advice sector itself has performed well this year according to the FSCS.

It noted there has been a 22 per cent reduction in the number of claims upheld and a 19 per cent fall in the average value of compensation paid out.

This has resulted in a class surplus of £2m. This class will be required to pay £4m towards the retail pool, although that will be partly funded by the £2m class surplus.

 

More than 10,000 additional LCF claims

The FSCS has been hit by a significant unexpected increase in claims this year – 38 per cent higher than expected.

These have mostly originated from the collapsed London Capital & Finance (LCF), pension advice claims and costs in relation to transferring cash and assets from failed investment firms, including Reyker Securities.

There were around 10,200 more claims than expected due to LCF payouts in the first six months of the financial year and the FSCS said it was also seeing more complex claims which are costlier to process.

As a result the FSCS estimates the LDII class requires £92m of additional funding in the form of a supplementary levy.

This amount is more than the annual maximum that FSCS can raise from this class and therefore, £8m will be from the LDII class and £33m from surpluses across other classes.

It will also call for an additional £51m from the other classes, including those in the retail pool.

 

 

‘Understand the difficulty’

FSCS chief executive Caroline Rainbird said: “I genuinely understand the difficulty a supplementary levy may cause, especially against a challenging economic backdrop.

“We only raise this when we absolutely have to, when we estimate that we will not have sufficient funds to meet rising compensation costs or management expenses for the period until the next levy is due.

“Given the current high levels of uncertainty, the figures we are announcing today are our best estimates and are subject to change.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Only half of sales agreed in January will make stamp duty deadline – Zoopla

There will be a spike in housing demand in January as buyers attempt to meet the stamp duty holiday deadline...

Close