You are here: Home - News -

News

National infrastructure bank and levelling-up fund unveiled

by:
  • 25/11/2020
  • 0
National infrastructure bank and levelling-up fund unveiled
A new infrastructure bank will be formed to co-invest with private sector firms in major projects as part of the government’s National Infrastructure Strategy, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

 

The strategy and bank are to support the economy after the coronavirus and the government believes it will help to kickstart growth and support jobs.

Government investment in economic infrastructure will be £27bn in 2021-22, according to the plans, which includes a £4bn levelling-up fund.

Announced as part of the Spending Review, the strategy is based around three central objectives: economic recovery, levelling up and unleashing the potential of the union, and meeting the UK’s net zero emissions target by 2050, HMT Treasury said.

“These objectives will be supported by the creation of a new infrastructure bank to catalyse private investment in projects across the UK; as well as through a comprehensive set of reforms to the way infrastructure is delivered,” it added.

The bank will also be available to metropolitan mayors and local authorities, along with private investors, and will be headquartered in the North of England.

Delivering the Spending Review, Sunak said: “We’re publishing today a comprehensive new National Infrastructure Strategy.

“To help finance our plans, I can also announce we will establish a new UK infrastructure bank.

“Headquartered in the north of England, the bank will work with the private sector to finance major new investment projects across the UK – starting this spring.”

 

Levelling-up fund

The levelling-up fund will allow local areas to bid directly to fund local projects of up to £20m each.

This includes projects such as bypasses, bus and cycle lanes, upgraded railway stations, libraries, museums, and galleries.

The fund will be jointly managed between the Treasury, the Department for Transport and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

“Projects must have real impact. They must be delivered within this Parliament. And they must command local support, including from their Member of Parliament,” Sunak said.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Limited pay rise for some public sector workers and living wage increases

The chancellor confirmed some public sector workers will see a pay rise next year, while others will see a wage...

Close