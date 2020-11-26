You are here: Home - News -

David Copland appointed business development director at digital BTL broker

  • 26/11/2020
Buy-to-let mortgage broker Property Master has appointed ex-LSL property services director David Copland as its business development director.

Copland spent 10 years with LSL Property Services after its acquisition of Pink Home Loans from Skipton Building Society.

Property Master, a direct to landlord business, launched three years ago and is a digital mortgage broker focussed on UK buy-to-let landlords and uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to search and match landlord’s mortgage requirements.

Angus Stewart, chief executive, Property Master, said: “I am delighted to welcome David to the team. He brings with him a wealth of experience of both the property market and of mortgage finance.”

Stewart said: “David’s role will be to complement that effort with the development of partnerships with organisations who can support us in bringing what we have to offer to even more landlords looking to find a better mortgage deal.”

Copland said: “I have followed Property Master’s development over the last few years, and I am excited at the prospect of now having a more hands-on role. Property Master has successfully made great strides in disrupting the market for buy-to-let mortgage finance which I know to be complex and challenging. The company’s use of technology is truly market leading and the savings they can make for individual landlords can be transformative. “

Copland was a founding director of Pink Home Loans a packager, a mortgage club and a mortgage and protection network and held various sales and marketing roles before being appointed to chief executive officer.

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions, Copland said the part-time role will be an entrepreneurial one and he will be working with the most accurate and sophisticated buy-to-let sourcing system in the market.

“The greatest appeal to landlords is that the system stores all their information in the back office CRM so you don’t have to collect that information again and therefore repeat business is extremely high,” said Copland.

“This will appeal to portfolio landlords of any size, but particularly those with larger portfolios,” he added.

 

 

 

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

