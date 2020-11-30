Air Mortgage Club launches large equity release case service

Air Mortgage Club, the distributor for equity release and later life advisers, has set up a large case concierge service.

The bespoke service will be available to club members via Air Sourcing, a platform for servicing clients’ later life requirements, for cases of £250,000 or more.

Air Mortgage Club said the new service was designed to ensure later life advisers get the best possible outcome for their larger loan clients.

Customer service operators support the enquiry through a whole of market search to get the right product solution and generate the Key Facts Illustration (KFI) in order to speed up the process.

Every case placed through the Air Sourcing Customer Support Team is checked to ensure the adviser’s commission is the highest level available or the service offers that market insight.

Stuart Wilson, chief executive officer at Air Group, said: “Larger loan cases are a growing part of the later life lending sector, and with these amounts it’s incredibly important advisers are able to service them effectively and quickly.

“By utilising this service, advisers will get a significant amount of support, and we’ll be able to best position those cases with individual lenders and providers to maximise the chance of acceptance and success.”