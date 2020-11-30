You are here: Home - News -

Gen Life Re compares UK and global systems at Later Life Lending Event 2021

  • 30/11/2020
Gen Life Re compares UK and global systems at Later Life Lending Event 2021
The Later Life Lending Online Event 2021 will open with a discussion about what the UK can learn about funding later life from around the world.

 

Gen Re Life regional manager for UK and Ireland Jules Constantinou will open the event with a session titled Revolution needed: financing later life and long-term care.

In it he will analyse the financial needs of older people and explore lessons the UK can learn from other countries.

The Later Life Lending Event is moving online and taking place on Tuesday 26 January 2021.

It brings together the key providers of later life lending solutions and advisers, both those already offering advice in the sector and those keen to get involved.

The event features presentations showcasing the latest thinking in providing lifetime credit options, along with panel discussions, offering delegates plenty of opportunity to debate and exchange ideas.

This event is open to mortgage brokers, advisers and IFAs and attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.

For those who do not qualify as one of these job functions, their attendance will be at the discretion of the event organisers.

For more information visit the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/later-life-lending-event

 

 

 

