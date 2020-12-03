You are here: Home - News -

News

Andrew Montlake appointed AMI chairman

by:
  • 03/12/2020
  • 0
Andrew Montlake appointed AMI chairman
Coreco Mortgages managing director Andrew Montlake has been elected as the new chairman of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) by the board.

 

The industry stalwart is to take over from Martin Reynolds, chief executive of Simplybiz Mortgages, who is stepping down on 1 January 2021 after three years in the role.

Montlake (pictured) said: “It is a real honour to have been elected as AMI chairman and I would like to thank Martin for the outstanding job he has done over the past three years; these are big shoes to fill.

“We have an amazing board, who care passionately about the mortgage industry and we will continue to drive forward in a spirit of collaboration and partnership with lenders, government and regulators.

“It is important that AMI continues to lead from the front, helping to inspire future leaders of this industry, while being relevant and helpful to those within it. We need to ensure we openly encourage equality, diversity, and inclusion, to be more representative of society, our members and their clients.”

He added that being a chairman who is “a mortgage broker at heart” will help the trade body show empathy with members and “be more reflective of both their and their clients concerns, and give credence to our discussions with regulators, especially in these challenging times”.

Montlake said: “I would urge anyone who has not engaged with AMI previously to do so; we are all stronger together and your voice is needed.”

Reynolds added:I have thoroughly enjoyed my three years as chairman of AMI. It has been a privilege to be able to represent our fantastic industry.

“There have definitely been challenging times during this period, but Robert Sinclair and his team work tirelessly to ensure that the intermediary community is fully represented with the regulator and other trade bodies.

“It is fantastic to have our first practitioner as chairman and I am sure that Andrew will use his influence and knowledge to continue to shine the positive light on the mortgage and protection advisers that we serve.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
A fifth of Paragon BTL borrowers took payment holiday at pandemic height – results

Paragon Bank reported results which exceeded projections with £1.205bn of lending in the year to September, despite income losses from...

Close