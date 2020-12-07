You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide and NatWest refresh mortgage rates

  • 07/12/2020
Two of the biggest high street lenders are making changes to their mortgage rates from tomorrow.

 

Nationwide is cutting rates by 0.15 per cent on its two-year fixes and trackers at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with effect from 8 December.

The deals are available to first-time buyers, house purchase, remortgage and existing customers moving home.

It means the lender now offers a two-year fixed rate of 2.84 per cent with a £999 fee, or 3.09 per cent without a fee.

And a two-year tracker at 2.94 per cent with a £999 fee or 3.19 per cent without a fee.

It comes as the lender expands its 90 per cent LTV range.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “Despite the pandemic, activity in the housing market remains high as people seek to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday. Two-year fixed and tracker rates remain some of our most popular products and these latest changes will help us remain one of the most competitive providers on the market.

“Since we re-entered the 90 per cent loan to value market in July, we have been the only major lender to offer such mortgages without volume restrictions and as a further show of support for the housing market we are now able to expand our lending at this loan to value to help house purchasers and existing customers moving home as well as first-time buyers.”

 

NatWest changes rates

NatWest has altered rates on a number of ranges, with many reductions alongside a few increases, with changes also taking effect on 8 December.

The lender is trimming rates on two-year deals in its core range across purchase and remortgage between 60 and up to 80 per cent LTV.

There are also cuts on select five-year fixes in the same ranges, as well as on two and five-year green mortgage fixes.

For existing customers, product transfer two-year fixed rates are being cut between 60 and 75 per cent LTV while being increased between 80 and 90 per cent LTV.

Buy to let two-year switcher rates are also increasing between 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

