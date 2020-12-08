You are here: Home - News -

News

Buckinghamshire BS halts new mortgage applications to deal with demand

by:
  • 08/12/2020
  • 0
Buckinghamshire BS halts new mortgage applications to deal with demand
Buckinghamshire Building Society has temporarily suspended new applications and decisions in principle (DIPs) until the new year.

 

To get a handle on “unprecedented” levels of demand, the lender will now only be accepting applications where the DIP has been accepted prior to 7 December.

The society said it had experienced “very high demand” across its product range so had decided to prioritise cases already in the pipeline.

Operational and underwriting resources will be stretched over the Christmas period, the lender added.

And a temporary suspension of new enquiries over the holiday period is the best way to maintain service levels.

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society (pictured), said: “We pride ourselves on offering and maintaining exceptional service standards.

“Our award-winning product range is perhaps the widest of any small society, serving first-time buyers, movers, landlords, lending into and in retirement, self build and all points in between.

“Our individual human underwriting approach is time consuming but ensures that we can offer our products to many borrowers who are rejected by the standard ‘computer says no’ approach. We look forward to re-opening for new DIPs again in the new year.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
arrows
Mortgage lending commitments hit post-credit crunch high as home movers dominate

The value of new mortgage lending commitments made during the third quarter of this year reached its highest level since...

Close