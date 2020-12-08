You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax reveals 90 per cent LTV details and TSB slashes rates – round-up

by:
  • 08/12/2020
  • 0
Halifax reveals 90 per cent LTV details and TSB slashes rates – round-up
TSB has made cuts across its mortgage range while the rates for the newly launched 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages from Halifax have been released.

 

Halifax 

Halifax has added two mortgages for first-time buyers up to 85-90 per cent LTV after announcing its return to this lending tier last week. 

The deals include a two-year fixed with a rate of 3.54 cent and a five-year fixed at 3.59 per cent. Both have a product fee of £999 and are available for borrowing levels of £25,000 to £500,000. 

The mortgages are not eligible to be used on new-build properties or as part of any scheme such as Help to Buy or shared ownership. 

The early repayment charge (ERC) rate on the two-year fixed starts at two per cent, before declining to one per cent in the second year, while the five-year fixed drops from five per cent in the first year to one per cent in the final year. 

 

TSB 

TSB has reduced rates on some of its mortgages by as much as 70 basis points. 

Two-year fixes for first-time buyers and purchasers at 60-80 per cent LTV have been cut by up to 0.45 per cent, and rates now vary from 1.24 per cent to 2.04 per cent. 

Five-year fixes at 60-80 per cent LTV with five year ERCs have been reduced by up to 0.7 per cent. 

For first-time buyers, the rates on these mortgages start at 1.74 per cent for 60-75 per cent LTV to 2.34 per cent at 75-80 per cent LTV. 

Elsewhere, first-time buyer stepped down mortgages at 85-90 per cent LTV have been cut by 25 basis points while five-year fixed remortgages at 60-85 per cent LTV have had rates reduced by up to 0.35 per cent.  

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Second charge continues rebound with 21 per cent bounce

Second charge lending increased by 21 per cent in October as the market continued its long climb back from the...

Close