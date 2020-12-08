Halifax reveals 90 per cent LTV details and TSB slashes rates – round-up

TSB has made cuts across its mortgage range while the rates for the newly launched 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages from Halifax have been released.

Halifax

Halifax has added two mortgages for first-time buyers up to 85-90 per cent LTV after announcing its return to this lending tier last week.

The deals include a two-year fixed with a rate of 3.54 cent and a five-year fixed at 3.59 per cent. Both have a product fee of £999 and are available for borrowing levels of £25,000 to £500,000.

The mortgages are not eligible to be used on new-build properties or as part of any scheme such as Help to Buy or shared ownership.

The early repayment charge (ERC) rate on the two-year fixed starts at two per cent, before declining to one per cent in the second year, while the five-year fixed drops from five per cent in the first year to one per cent in the final year.

TSB

TSB has reduced rates on some of its mortgages by as much as 70 basis points.

Two-year fixes for first-time buyers and purchasers at 60-80 per cent LTV have been cut by up to 0.45 per cent, and rates now vary from 1.24 per cent to 2.04 per cent.

Five-year fixes at 60-80 per cent LTV with five year ERCs have been reduced by up to 0.7 per cent.

For first-time buyers, the rates on these mortgages start at 1.74 per cent for 60-75 per cent LTV to 2.34 per cent at 75-80 per cent LTV.

Elsewhere, first-time buyer stepped down mortgages at 85-90 per cent LTV have been cut by 25 basis points while five-year fixed remortgages at 60-85 per cent LTV have had rates reduced by up to 0.35 per cent.