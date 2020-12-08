You are here: Home - News -

Kensington withdraws core residential mortgages and raises minimum loan size

  • 08/12/2020
Kensington Mortgages has temporarily withdrawn its core range of residential mortgages.

 

The lender has also increased its minimum loan size to £80,000 and removed all right to buy products.

Mortgage Solutions has contacted the lender for comment.

It comes as Kensington launches in Northern Ireland, which takes the specialist lender’s coverage to the whole of the UK.

The lender said it will be offering both its residential and buy-to-let deals to brokers in Northern Ireland.

Deals in these ranges go up to 75 per cent loan to value with rates starting from 3.29 per cent.

The expansion comes ahead of Kensington celebrating its 25th birthday in 2021.

Craig McKinlay, new business director (pictured), said: “Although a small market, the Northern Ireland mortgage space has been growing over the last few years.

“Northern Ireland is also home to a rising population of self-employed workers, new business owners, and entrepreneurs. However, despite this growth, the market has not kept up with the evolving needs of these borrowers, who do not fit traditional lending criteria.

“The space is dominated by high-street banks and building societies – so there is an opportunity here to provide specialist, flexible solutions that do not currently exist.

He added that after launching in Scotland two years ago, expanding into Northern Ireland was the next step.

 

