Pepper Money cuts BTL rates

  • 09/12/2020
Pepper Money has cut rates by up to 0.1 per cent on its buy-to-let range for individual investors and limited companies.

 

On the Pepper 48 light range, the two-year fixed rate is now available at 3.15 per cent up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV). Up to 70 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rates are available from 3.25 per cent.

On the Pepper 36 range, two-year fixed rates are available from 3.75 per cent up to 75 per cent LTV and five-year fixed rates up to 80 per cent LTV are available from 5.35 per cent.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “This is just the latest in an ongoing set of enhancements we have made to our product range.

“We provide a dedicated and accessible case owner on every application, we put brokers in control of when they want to instruct valuations, and we are delivering a speed of service which means we are currently within 24 hours at every stage of our process.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

