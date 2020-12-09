Pepper Money cuts BTL rates

Pepper Money has cut rates by up to 0.1 per cent on its buy-to-let range for individual investors and limited companies.

On the Pepper 48 light range, the two-year fixed rate is now available at 3.15 per cent up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV). Up to 70 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rates are available from 3.25 per cent.

On the Pepper 36 range, two-year fixed rates are available from 3.75 per cent up to 75 per cent LTV and five-year fixed rates up to 80 per cent LTV are available from 5.35 per cent.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “This is just the latest in an ongoing set of enhancements we have made to our product range.

“We provide a dedicated and accessible case owner on every application, we put brokers in control of when they want to instruct valuations, and we are delivering a speed of service which means we are currently within 24 hours at every stage of our process.”