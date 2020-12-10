Barclays relaunches 90 per cent LTV mortgages

Barclays will once again offer 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages after pulling the deals during the Covid crisis.

The lender will offer two five-year fixes for borrowers with a 10 per cent deposit or equity, from tomorrow 11 December across residential purchase deals.

First-time buyers purchasing new-build homes are among those who will be able to access the deals.

Rates are 3.65 per cent with a £999 fee, or 3.79 per cent fee-free on loans up to £500,000.

The lender is also reducing rates by up to 0.16 per cent across select 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV mortgages.

Barclays is the latest lender to step back into 90 per cent LTV lending in recent weeks giving borrowers with smaller deposits more choice.