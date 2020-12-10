You are here: Home - News -

News

Leicester-based mortgage broker with five aliases banned from regulated activity

by:
  • 10/12/2020
  • 0
Leicester-based mortgage broker with five aliases banned from regulated activity
A Midlands-based mortgage broker called Shruti Patel, but going by five other names, has been banned from doing regulated business by the financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority.

The 51-year old fraudster, who stole £169,000 in total from a variety of banks and other providers, was disqualified as a director 11 years ago, but through re-offence has been found not to be a ‘fit and proper person’ because she lacks the necessary honesty and integrity to work in regulated financial services.

Sole trader and appointed representative of an undisclosed network Patel was never an approved person and ran a business in Leicester called Mortgage Deals for You and obtained loans and mortgages fraudulently by using the names and data of two of her customers.

The broker plead guilty and was convicted on 16 September 2009 at Leicester Crown Court after committing the offences over a period of around 15 months between 19 December 2004 and 11 April 2006. She was sentenced on 9 November 2009 to 18 months imprisonment and disqualified for 10 years under section two of the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 and was the subject of a confiscation order for £13,115.98.

However, under the name of Cindy Brad and as a sole trader, she was shown as an appointed representative of an authorised independent financial adviser, from 22 August 2017 to 24 February 2018.

The broker also used a variety of other names including: Swati Patel, Swatiben M Patel, Churuti Patel and Churuti Brad.

His Honour Judge Hammond said Ms Patel’s offence constituted “a serious breach of trust… It was a systematic fraud, carefully worked out by a professional over a period of time.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
lady looking into estate agent window
Third of buyers under pressure to use mortgage broker linked to estate agent

A third of buyers believe they have been put under pressure to use a mortgage broker recommended by an estate...

Close