You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage brokers drive more than half of equity release referrals – Key

by:
  • 11/12/2020
  • 0
Mortgage brokers drive more than half of equity release referrals – Key
Mortgage brokers now make up more than half of equity release referrals as advisers diversify their business, according to Key Partnerships.

 

Between 2017/2018 and 2019/2020, the number of introducers jumped by half while numbers flatlined as the pandemic hit, according to the referral service arm of Key Group.

Mortgage brokers were the main driving force behind the introducer market, the firm said, as they sought to add equity release as an option for clients.

At the same time, more equity release advisers are referring cases, potentially due to the impact of the pandemic on customer interest or pandemic staffing challenges, Key said.

The average amount released by referral customers in the first nine months of the year was £85,099 – around £2,000 higher than the market as a whole – and nearly £10,000 higher than 2019.

The biggest increases came from clients of mortgage brokers who released an average of 44 per cent more than in 2019 at £111,780.

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Partnerships, said: “While it is almost impossible to talk about the later life lending market in 2020 without referencing the pandemic, it is good to see that the referral market has been remarkably robust.

“We have only seen a one per cent drop in the number of new introducers signing up on a monthly basis as they seek to provide safe access to this specialist market for interested customers.

“Mortgage brokers remain the most common referral partner as they look to add equity release to the range of later life lending options they can provide.  IFAs and wealth managers also commonly refer customers although we have seen a drop off in the number of new IFAs who are looking at this market as they focus on their core areas during this challenging time.

“Finally, it is interesting to note that half of introducers felt that they or the networks they work for viewed equity release as a specialist product requiring specialist advice from a highly qualified expert.

“Often driven by customer demand, they wanted to support their customers with their needs in such a way that they felt comfortable that they were receiving the support they needed.  This bodes well for the industry as it continues to develop and we welcome more referral partners into the market.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Ian Andrew
There’s no excuse for bullying or even racism from mortgage brokers – Nationwide

It is never justifiable to abuse someone for just doing their job.

Close